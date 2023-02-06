English
    Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

    In order to prevent these things happening in Indonesia, Jokowi, as he is widely known, warned about the negative impact of stock manipulation.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
    A file photo of Indonesian President Joko Widodo

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group.

    Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

    In order to prevent these things happening in Indonesia, Jokowi, as he is widely known, warned about the negative impact of stock manipulation.

    "When it slips in pump and dump, things happening just like in India, please be careful," he added.