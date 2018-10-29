App
Oct 29, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indonesia plane crash LIVE: All 189 on board Lion Air jet 'likely' dead, say reports

This blog will keep you updated about the plane crash in Indonesia of a Lion Air flight that was travelling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang

highlights

  • Oct 29, 06:38 PM (IST)

    All 189 on board Lion Air jet 'likely' dead
    JUST IN |     The Indonesian search and rescue team dispatched to the crashed Lion Air jet, has stated that all 189 aboard  would have 'likely' died from the crash, reports AFP news agency.

  • Oct 29, 07:10 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Pilot was never worked/trained under Emirates
    JUST IN |     Emirates has issued a statement that the deceased pilot captaining the Lion Air flight, Bhavye Suneja, was never an employee or trainee of the UAE-based airline.

  • Oct 29, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Lion Air flight JT610 pilot was of Indian origin
    Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja captained the ill-fated Indonesian plane which crashed into the sea on Monday with 188 passengers and crew on board while en-route to Pangkal pinang city, the airline said. The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

  • Oct 29, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Australia instructs government officials and contractors not to fly on Lion Air after Monday crash: Government website #JT610 

  • Oct 29, 12:51 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Black boxes retrieval is the priority

    The top priority for investigators will be finding the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to help determine the cause, safety experts said. The pilots had asked to turn back to base shortly before losing contact with air traffic control, according to a spokesman for Indonesia’s air navigation authorities. 

  • Oct 29, 11:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Crashed Lion Air flight JT610 had technical problems in the previous flight but they had been resolved according to the procedure: Indonesia Lion Air CEO to Reuters

  • Oct 29, 11:21 AM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 10:14 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Lion Air flight JT610 requested to return to base, air traffic control lost contact after approving request: Indonesia AirNav official to Reuters

  • Oct 29, 10:12 AM (IST)

    The plane, with 189 aboard that crashed north of Indonesia’s island of Java, was airworthy, and had only been operated by Lion Air Group since August, the airline said (Reuters)

  • Oct 29, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Second major deep sea recovery challenge after AirAsia crash in December 2015

    The effort to locate the wreckage and retrieve the black bloxes will represent the second major deep sea recovery challenge for Indonesian investigators after an AirAsia Airbus jet crashed into the Java Sea in December 2015.

    Under international rules, the U.S. National Transporation Safety Board will automatically assist with the inquiry into Monday’s crash, backed up by technical advisers from Boeing and U.S.-French engine maker CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and Safran. (Reuters)

  • Oct 29, 09:55 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Pilot and co-pilot of Lion Air flight #JT610 that crashed, had 11,000 hours of flying time between them: Indonesia Lion Air to Reuters

  • Oct 29, 09:54 AM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 09:18 AM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 09:03 AM (IST)

    2 pilots, 5 cabin crew on board, crisis centre set up in airports for passengers' families

    The flight crew consisted of 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew. PIC Capt Bhavve Suneja and SIC Harvino. Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Pramintohadi Soekarno said that a search for the plane was conducted by a team from Basarnas. Rescuer Kansar Jakarta and RIB 03 Kansar Jakarta will move to the location of the coordinates of the incident to conduct SAR operations.

    "At present, there has been a crisis center in Terminal 1 B of Soekarno Hatta Airport and Depati Amir Pangkal Pinang Airport for families of passengers," Pramintohadi said.

  • Oct 29, 08:53 AM (IST)

    Indonesian energy firm Pertamina’s official says debris, including plane seats, found near its offshore facility in Java Sea. (News18)

  • Oct 29, 08:44 AM (IST)

    188 on board include 7 crew members and 3 children

    Indonesia's rescue agency has confirmed that they have found plane debris at crash site. There were 188 people on the flight, including 3 children and 7 crew members. The aircraft descended rapidly at about 6:31 AM, according to Flightradar24 data.

  • Oct 29, 08:41 AM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 08:39 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Indonesia transport ministry official says crashed Lion Air flight was carrying 188 people, including crew (Reuters)

  • Oct 29, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Debris of plane spotted by crew of AS Jaya II

    A vessel traffic service officer in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, Suyadi, told The Jakarta Post that he received a report from a tugboat, AS Jaya II, at 6.45 AM that the crew had seen a downed plane, suspected to be a Lion Air plane, in Tanjung Bungin in Karawang, West Java and at 7.15 AM, the crew saw the debris of a plane.

  • Oct 29, 08:34 AM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 08:34 AM (IST)

    The flight, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8, registration PK-LQP. The aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August of this year. It is powered by two CFM LEAP-1B engines.

  • Oct 29, 08:28 AM (IST)

    Lion Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed

    The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board. "We cannot give any comment at this moment, said Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air Group. "We are trying to collect all the information and data." (Reuters)

  • Oct 29, 08:26 AM (IST)

    A Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang went missing 13 minutes after take-off. The Indonesian authorities mounted a search and rescue operation for the missing plane and confirmed today that the flight crashed into the sea. 

