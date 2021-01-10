MARKET NEWS

Indonesia locates two black boxes of crashed plane: Transport committee

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the boxes can hopefully be retrieved soon.

Reuters
January 10, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

Indonesia National Transport Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said the locations of the two black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air plane have been identified on Sunday after nearly a day of searching.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the boxes can hopefully be retrieved soon.

 
Reuters
