Indonesia confirms bauxite export ban to proceed as scheduled

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

The resource-rich nation has surprised markets with its commodity exports policies, including brief but controversial bans earlier this year on shipments of palm oil and coal, of which Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday confirmed an export ban for bauxite starting in June next year as scheduled, to encourage domestic processing of a material used as the main ore source of aluminium.

It is also among the world's top suppliers of bauxite, with China its key buyer. The timing of Indonesia's ban, however, is in line with its current mining law.

The president said the bauxite ban aimed to replicate Indonesia's success in developing its nickel processing capacity after halting exports of its raw form in January 2020, which enticed foreign investors, mostly from China, to build local smelters.

The measure, which led to a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO), also helped boost the value of Indonesia's exports.

"The government will remain consistent in implementing downstreaming so the value add can be enjoyed domestically for the country's development and people's welfare," said Widodo, who is popularly known as Jokowi, emphasising the importance of jobs creation.