Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

No detailed efficacy data of Sinopharm's vaccine has been publicly released, but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said the vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease, based on interim data.

Reuters
April 30, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Indonesia's drug regulator on Friday approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm, which is due to be used in a private vaccination scheme under which companies can buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff.

first published: Apr 30, 2021 09:14 am

