    Indo-US ties 'one of the most defining relationships' in 21st century: Joe Biden

    "Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

    PTI
    June 22, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST
    The relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century, American President Joe Biden said on Thursday as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House ahead of their official talks.

    Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

    With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the US president said.

