Individual investors should not ape billionaire investors, says top financial adviser

For most budding investors, the advice of billionaire investors seems like the word of the gospel. And why not, these godly figures have made a fortune in the unforgiving stock market which sometimes is as unpredictable as a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Their word especially has clout at unprecedented times such as today where markets move in either direction with such ferocity that could make or break your entire belief system in the world of investing (read: trading).

But according to Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, individual investors should refrain from aping the actions of billionaire investors for two simple reasons.

First- their guess as to what will happen in the stock market tomorrow is as good as anyone else's.

"On January 17, Joe Kernen (co-host of Squawk Box on CNBC) got an e-mail from David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller — they were bullish as all get out. They loved being in stocks, intermediate-term bullish, short-term bullish. They couldn't see what was coming, no one else could either, and they changed their minds," Brown, who is also a commentator on CNBC, said citing an example.

David Tepper is an American billionaire businessman, hedge fund manager. He is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Stanley Druckenmiller is another billionaire investor. He is the former chairman and president of Duquesne Capital.

"This is the key, Sarah: The biggest trader in Druckenmiller's career was pulling two 180s in the space of four days. Being out of the Nasdaq during the biggest tech boom ever, then being all in, and then two days later not only being out but being short. He's not going to call you," Brown concluded.

Another example would be the most renowned investor of this generation - Warren Buffett - who scooped up nearly one million shares of Delta Air Lines in March , only to sell his entire stake in the airline a couple of months later saying that he "was wrong about that (airline) business."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Second - they will not keep you updated in case they decide to make a change in their portfolio allocation.