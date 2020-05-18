Individual investors should not ape billionaire investors, says top financial adviser

Two reasons why you should not mimic billionaire investors.
For most budding investors, the advice of billionaire investors seems like the word of the gospel. And why not, these godly figures have made a fortune in the unforgiving stock market which sometimes is as unpredictable as a Quentin Tarantino movie.
Their word especially has clout at unprecedented times such as today where markets move in either direction with such ferocity that could make or break your entire belief system in the world of investing (read: trading).
But according to Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, individual investors should refrain from aping the actions of billionaire investors for two simple reasons.
First- their guess as to what will happen in the stock market tomorrow is as good as anyone else's.
"On January 17, Joe Kernen (co-host of Squawk Box on CNBC) got an e-mail from David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller — they were bullish as all get out. They loved being in stocks, intermediate-term bullish, short-term bullish. They couldn't see what was coming, no one else could either, and they changed their minds," Brown, who is also a commentator on CNBC, said citing an example.
David Tepper is an American billionaire businessman, hedge fund manager. He is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Stanley Druckenmiller is another billionaire investor. He is the former chairman and president of Duquesne Capital.Second - they will not keep you updated in case they decide to make a change in their portfolio allocation.
