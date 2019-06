Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus

Indigo Partners, the private equity firm of veteran low-cost airline investor Bill Franke, agreed on June 19 to acquire 50 of the new long-range version of Airbus' A321neo jet.

Twenty of the planes will be allocated to Hungary's Wizz Air, 18 to US carrier Frontier Airlines and 12 to Chile's Jetsmart, the companies announced at a joint news conference at the Paris Airshow.

Indigo Partners has major stakes in the three airlines.

The memorandum of understanding includes 32 new orders and 18 conversions of existing A320 family orders.