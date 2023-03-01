 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indications that China is contemplating lethal aid to Russia: Pentagon

Mar 01, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Responding to a question, Ryder said, "If China were to provide aid, lethal aid" to Russia it would significantly or has the potential to significantly extend this conflict and again, support Russia's aim of eliminating Ukraine as a country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: Sputnik: REUTERS/File)

There are indications that China is contemplating lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine, the Pentagon said, joining the Biden Administration's chorus that there would be consequences to such a move by Beijing.

"There are indications that they are contemplating that. Again, I'm not going to have any further information in that regard or any additional intelligence to talk about beyond the fact that they haven't taken it off the table. And so, we want to be crystal-clear that that would be a poor decision, should they decide to do that," Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, told reporters at a news conference.

This is something that the Pentagon is going to closely monitor, he said.

"Let's not forget about what the consequences are if they do. It will extend this conflict needlessly, it will result in more innocent lives lost as Russia continues to wage its campaign against Ukrainian citizens," he said.