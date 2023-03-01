Indications that China is contemplating lethal aid to Russia: Pentagon

There are indications that China is contemplating lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine, the Pentagon said, joining the Biden Administration's chorus that there would be consequences to such a move by Beijing.

"There are indications that they are contemplating that. Again, I'm not going to have any further information in that regard or any additional intelligence to talk about beyond the fact that they haven't taken it off the table. And so, we want to be crystal-clear that that would be a poor decision, should they decide to do that," Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, told reporters at a news conference.

This is something that the Pentagon is going to closely monitor, he said.

"Let's not forget about what the consequences are if they do. It will extend this conflict needlessly, it will result in more innocent lives lost as Russia continues to wage its campaign against Ukrainian citizens," he said.

PTI