 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

India's response to Sri Lanka’s request for debt restructuring expected by January end: Wickremesinghe

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Sri Lanka, which is trying to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to to get financial assurances from its major creditors -- China, Japan and India -- which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that India's response to cash-strapped Sri Lanka's request for debt restructuring is expected by the end of this month.

Sri Lanka, which is trying to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to to get financial assurances from its major creditors -- China, Japan and India -- which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package.

Talking to the media, Wickremesinghe on Friday also said that he is hopeful of obtaining the USD 2.9 billion IMF facility in the first quarter of this year.

Sri Lanka had begun debt restructuring talks with its creditors since September last year as warranted by its agreement with the IMF for the USD 2.9 billion facility over four years.

The cash-strapped country began negotiating with the IMF for a bail-out after having announced its first-ever sovereign debt default in April last year.

Wickremesinghe had earlier said that India and Sri Lanka held ''successful'' talks on debt restructuring and the country will also begin discussions with China.