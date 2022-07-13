English
    India's partnership can be game changer' in I2U2 grouping: Former Israeli NSA

    The I2U2 – comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US – was established in October 2021 following an initiative by the four countries’ foreign ministers as part of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Israel.

    PTI
    July 13, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    Leaders of West Asia Quad in a virtual meet in 2021. Image Credits: ANI

    Leaders of West Asia Quad in a virtual meet in 2021. Image Credits: ANI


    The formation of the new I2U2 grouping is a significant development where India’s partnership can prove to be a ”game changer”, a former Israeli National Security Adviser has said ahead of the forum’s first high-level meeting which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend virtually on Thursday.


    The I2U2 – comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US – was established in October 2021 following an initiative by the four countries’ foreign ministers as part of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Israel.


    In a virtual conference, the four foreign ministers agreed to utilise complementary capabilities to fulfil overlapping interests, thus bolstering cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the new Quad partners.

    As Israel prepares to welcome US President Joe Biden on Wednesday in a packed three-day programme that includes a high-level meeting of the new I2U2 forum in which Prime Minister Modi would participate virtually, Israel’s former National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Yaakov Amidror told

    PTI
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 01:07 pm
