Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

All tourists travelling to the island nation are required to carry vaccination cards and unvaccinated travellers are required to carry a negative PCR report, obtained 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.

Representative Image

All Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka have been advised to follow the country's revised Covid-19 protocols, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday.

According to Sri Lanka's new Covid-19 guidelines, all tourists travelling to the island nation are required to carry vaccination cards and unvaccinated travellers are required to carry a negative PCR report, obtained 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.

Earlier, on December 7, 2022, Sri Lanka had discontinued the mandatory requirement of producing the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travellers.

The regulation to produce a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative COVID-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT) was also removed.

The revised Covid-19 guidelines have come into effect from Friday.

"Indian nationals visiting Sri Lanka are requested to comply with the latest Covid 19 guidelines", an Indian High Commission statement said.