Indians lead international student population base in England, Wales

Apr 17, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that India made up 11.6 percent of the non UK-born student population.

"India (11.6 per cent), China (11.2 per cent), Romania (9.5 per cent) and Nigeria (5.3 per cent) were the top four individual countries of birth of international students," the ONS said. (Representational image)

Indians are the topmost nationality that makes up the student population in England and Wales, with 43,175 of them enrolled at higher educational institutions during the 2021 census, according to an analysis released in London on Monday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which has been analysing census statistics to release information across various subcategories based on the responses of the online census conducted for England and Wales in March 2021, found that India made up 11.6 per cent of the non UK-born student population.

This was followed closely by China at 11.2 per cent with 41,810 Chinese students enrolled in the two regions of the United Kingdom.

