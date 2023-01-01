 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indians biggest beneficiaries of UAE raffle draw in 2022

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

Among the total 217,000 winners, Indians come first, thanks to the large and repeat participation numbers from within the United Arab Emirates, India and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Indians emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the UAE's leading weekly raffle draw Mahzooz, which has created 31 multi-millionaires in the last two years, giving away over 350,000,000 dirhams in prize money to its winning participants.

In 2022, Indians participating from several countries, had a sizable share of the win, with a total prize money of 85,000,000 dirham (1.9 billion Indian Rupees). Four of those winners were the lucky receivers of the Mahzooz top prize and became multi-millionaires overnight in 2022.

Incidentally, the first and last millionaires of 2022 were also from India. While Rama walked away with the weekly 10-million dirham prize fund, Dalip turned out to be the lucky solo winner of a promotional pot of 20 million dirham. (The Indian rupee ranged from an average of Rs 20.25 to a single dirham at the start of the year to Rs 22.5 as of December 30.) The first winner with Mahzooz this year was an Indian chef whose fortune has rocketed him to multi-millionaire status during the 66th weekly draw. Rama, a chef who comes from a very modest family, landed the 10,000,000 dirham top prize and is determined to offer his children the education that he never had.

He considers the UAE his lucky charm: "Before I came to Dubai, I was working as a private chef in a tour company catering to Indian tourists, so I've travelled the world. But I decided to come to the UAE because my friends said this is the place where dreams come true".

"Even when I was unemployed during the pandemic and when families were prudent about hiring domestic help, I didn't lose hope. There's always light after dark. I can't thank the UAE and Mahzooz enough," says Rama.