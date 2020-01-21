Indian population in US rises, second-largest immigrant group after Mexicans

Many immigrants residing in the United States are opting for American citizenship with a desire to vote ahead of the upcoming elections, The Times of India reported. However, the decision is also affected by the uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

According to the report, fiscal year 2019 that ended in September witnessed an eleven-year high number of immigrants confer American citizenship. A total of 8.34 lakh people received US citizenship in the fiscal, which is 9.5 percent more than the previous year.

Among India-born individuals, 52,194 people were granted US citizenship in fiscal year 2018, the second-largest group after Mexico with over 1.3 lakh people included in the list, according to another report released by the US Department of Homeland Security which provides country-of-birth data.

India-born individuals constituted 6.9 percent of the total number of new citizens and reflected a rise of 2.7 percent over the previous year, the report said.

India was followed by China which was at the third spot with 39,600 Chinese granted US citizenship.

Besides getting US citizenship, Indians occupied the fourth slot with 59,281 green cards being allotted to them, which is 5.45 percent of the total, after Mexico, Cuba and China, listed respectively from first to third spot, said the report.