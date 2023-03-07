 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin UK home minister proposes new crackdown on illegal migrants

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

"They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed back to your country, if it is safe, or a safe third country such as Rwanda," Braverman said.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (File image)

Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, on Tuesday announced a new Illegal Migration Bill that will mean migrants arriving in the UK illegally on small boats will be "removed swiftly".

The minister, whose father is of Goan heritage and mother of Tamil heritage, referenced her own migrant roots during her statement in the House of Commons to lay out details of the new "robust approach" against illegal migration.

"And that is precisely what this bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats," she said.