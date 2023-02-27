 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin student dies in fatal road collision in UK

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari has been identified as the victim of the crash by West Yorkshire Police as it appealed for witnesses.

A 28-year-old Indian-origin female student was pronounced dead at the scene when a car smashed into a bus stop and hit pedestrians in Leeds, northern England, according to British police.

According to the local Leeds Malayalee Association, Athira was from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and had started her studies at Leeds Beckett University last month.

"Athira was one of two pedestrians that suffered serious injuries in the collision, which involved a black Volkswagen Golf and caused damage to a bus stop," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Friday.