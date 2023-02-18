Indian-origin female medic named CEO of Oxford University Hospitals

Professor Meghana Pandit (Image: https://www.gtc.ox.ac.uk/)

Professor Meghana Pandit, a leading Indian-origin medic was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, one of the UK's largest teaching hospitals.

Pandit becomes the trust's first female chief and she is also the first person of Indian heritage to be appointed CEO of any National Health Service (NHS) trust in the Shelford Group, which represents some of the biggest teaching hospitals in the country.

Pandit, who was serving as the interim CEO at Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) since July 2022, was permanently appointed to the post following a rigorous and competitive process, which concluded after what OUH described as an extensive national and international recruitment search.

"It is a privilege to be asked to lead OUH on a permanent basis and I look forward to continue working with colleagues at OUH, our partners in the health and social care system in Oxfordshire and across the BOB Integrated Care System, our partner universities, and Oxford Hospitals Charity, to ensure the highest quality of research and innovation enabled care for our patients and populations," said Pandit.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to continue leading with compassion and respect for others, with a desire for excellence," she said.

Pandit trained in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in the Oxford Deanery and was Visiting Lecturer in Urogynaecology at the University of Michigan in the US.

She has served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) within the NHS trusts and led the development of a clinical strategy with the responsibility of overseeing hundreds of doctors.

She is an Honorary Professor at Warwick University and an Associate Fellow at Green Templeton College, University of Oxford.

According to OUH, all members of the interview panel unanimously agreed that she was the preferred candidate for appointment and this recommendation was approved at a meeting of the Council of Governors earlier this week.

The interview panel included the Trust's Chair, Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, two other non-executive directors and lead governor, and also the chair of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) and the Regional Director for NHS England's South East region.

"I am delighted that Meghana has now been appointed to the CEO role on a permanent basis and I am looking forward to working with her personally in what promises to be an exciting new era under her leadership," said Montgomery.

"She gave an outstanding interview which demonstrated her preparation, passion, and desire to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis," Montgomery said.

Meghana has a strong focus on staff engagement and building the patient voice into the strategic development of the Trust and her approach is strongly aligned with our trust values and with our vision of delivering compassionate excellence to our patients," he said.

The CEO of the NHS trust is personally responsible, along with the NHS Chief Executive, as the parliamentary accountable officer for ensuring that the organisation works effectively in accordance with national policy and public service values, and maintains proper financial stewardship.

The CEO is also personally accountable for clinical governance and partnerships.