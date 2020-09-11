Indian origin couple ties knot in Scotland after COVID-19 foils their destination wedding plans

A couple of Indian origin finally got married in the moors after distance and the novel coronavirus kept them apart for months. What the coronavirus pandemic outbreak ruined in a breath, quite literally, Scotland’s Stirling Council made possible – the couple is now happily married.

The Indian origin couple -- Piriyah and Sandeep Krishnan – were continents away from each other throughout the lockdown period. While Sandeep was in Missouri, United States, Piriyah was in London. They had planned a destination wedding in Malaysia, but the pandemic foiled it all and there was no way the two could reunite in the same country.

Thankfully, a registrar at Stirling Council came to their rescue and the couple has finally begun their journey as husband and wife in the States. BBC reported that on the wedding day, the Indian origin groom even wore a traditional Scottish kilt and climbed the Ben Nevis to say “I do”.

Sandeep – a cardiologist -- found Piriyah on a dating app. He told BBC he was wondering one day what Indian women in Europe look like. So he opened his app to check the same and came across Piriyah’s profile. He thought: “She is gorgeous. I had to talk to her, so I swiped right.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Piriyah, who is a non-practising barrister, never wanted to settle outside the UK and had specifically mentioned the same in her dating profile. However, as fate would have it, Sandeep’s profile slipped the algorithm of the app the time he was in London for a stopover. The couple matched, they got talking, and the rest was just written in the stars.

The Indian origin couple had decided to tie the knot in May at a Malaysian temple they had visited during one of their 'dates', but then the pandemic broke out and travel bans were imposed across the globe.

Their wedding got postponed and they were apart for five months before Piriyah realised that one would not be subject to the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump if they are the spouse of a US citizen. That is when she reached out to a council in Scotland where a sympathetic registrar gave her hope.

They got married in August at the Tolbooth in Stirling with just four guests and an online audience watching the livestream of the ceremony.