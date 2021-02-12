Indian-origin author Jhumpa Lahiri wins John Florio Prize for translating Domenico Starnone’s ‘Trick’

Indian origin author Jhumpa Lahiri (Wikimedia)



Jhumpa Lahiri takes the John Florio Prize for her ‘exceptional’ and ‘agile’ translation from Italian of TRICK by Domenico Starnone. @EuropaEdUK #TranslationPrizes20 Thanks to @iiclondra https://t.co/wdrxq57C3j pic.twitter.com/GYF9NGa2Ov

— Society of Authors (@Soc_of_Authors) February 11, 2021

Indian origin author Jhumpa Lahiri has won the prestigious John Florio Prize for translating Domenico Starnone’s Italian novel ‘Trick’, which was published in 2016.

While Jhumpa Lahiri won the John Florio Prize 2020 for her translation of Trick by Domenico Starnone (Europa Editions), Jenny McPhee was announced the runner-up for her translation of The Kremlin Ball by Curzio Malaparte (New York Review Books).

The John Florio Prize was established in 1963 to honour writer-translator John Florio. The prize is sponsored by the Italian Cultural Institute and the Society of Authors.

The John Florio Prize awards authors with £2,000 for translating full-length Italian works into English. This year’s judges were Robert Gordon and Rosa Mucignat, reported The Indian Express.

Mucignat said: “Jhumpa Lahiri has given us not so much a translation as an English double of Starnone’s humorous, unpredictable and formally sleek novel … Her English is as responsive and as agile as Starnone’s Italian prose.”

Lahiri is set to release her new novel ‘Whereabouts’ after a decade this year in April 2021. It will be an English translation of her first Italian novel.