App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian millennials, Gen Z optimistic about economic, social outlook

The 2019 report is based on the views of 13,416 millennials questioned across 42 countries, including India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Even as millennials and Gen Z are disillusioned with traditional institutions and social progress, Indians are very optimistic about the economic and social outlook and are overall satisfied with their lives, according to a survey. Deloitte's 8th annual Millennial Survey showed that Indian millennials and Gen Z are among the most optimistic.

About 59 percent of millennials and 57 percent of Gen Z in India expect the country's economic outlook to improve in the next 12 months.

The figures stand at 47 percent and 38 percent, respectively, for an improved social or political outlook.

Both numbers are significantly higher than the global average.

related news

Especially in mature markets, millennials and Gen Z, facing continuous technological and societal disruption, are disillusioned with traditional institutions, skeptical about motives of businesses, and pessimistic about economic and social progress, it said.

Despite global economic expansion and opportunity, younger generations are wary about the world and their place in it.

"I think it is the sea of possibilities that makes our young generation so optimistic, even when they face headwinds. Consequently, they are not afraid to dream and find a way to achieve that dream.

"The millennial and post-millennial generations in fast developing countries like India have seen progress and opportunities that previous generations could only imagine, leading to an overall optimism," Deloitte India Chief Talent Officer S V Nathan said.

The 2019 report is based on the views of 13,416 millennials questioned across 42 countries, including India.

The generation also aspires to make a positive impact in the community and society at large (57 percent millennials and 77 percent of Gen Z).

They said climate change and corruption are grave concerns, and (in comparison to their global counterparts) are convinced that businesses are best able to solve the world's most pressing challenges.

Interestingly, they are less confident about the ability of universities to solve the problems, it added.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that perceptions of loyalty towards employers have changed over previous generations.

Millennials and Gen Z are more inclined to leave their current place of work in the next two years and are much more inclined to join the gig economy as compared to global respondents.

They also express a keenness to start their own business, it added.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #India #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.