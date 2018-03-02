App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 01, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: CNBC

Indian military scrambles to keep up after China moves to put forces in Africa

From Tanzania to Sri Lanka, the two Asian heavyweights both are trying to establish a stronger military and economic presence in countries along the Indian Ocean in a quest for regional supremacy.

CNBC
representational image
representational image

Competition between historical rivals China and India is spreading across the ocean.

From Tanzania to Sri Lanka, the two Asian heavyweights both are trying to establish a stronger military and economic presence in countries along the Indian Ocean in a quest for regional supremacy.

China, the world's second biggest economy, is establishing what some policy experts call a "string of pearls" — a network of defense and commercial facilities — around the Indian Ocean. Beijing in 2016 revealed plans to launch its first overseas military base in Djibouti.

Numerous business projects by state-owned Chinese enterprises under President Xi Jinping's massive Belt and Road program, which includes a port in Tanzania, have reinforced its efforts.

related news

New Delhi, unsettled by the thought of Beijing dominating its own backyard, is responding in kind.

On a visit to Oman this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured access to naval facilities in the Middle Eastern state, which is near the Strait of Hormuz. More than 30 percent of seaborne oil exports pass through that narrow waterway daily.

Earlier this year, India signed a 20-year pact with the Seychelles to build an airstrip and a jetty for its navy. Last November, Modi's team inked a pact with Singapore that may boost Indian access to that country's Changi naval base.

"It seems that we are in the middle of a base race across the Indian Ocean," David Brewster, senior research fellow at at the Australian National University, wrote in a recent note published on think tank The Lowy Institute. "Watch this space."

The Indian Ocean, which borders Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, is home to major sea lanes and choke points that are crucial to global trade. Nearly 40 percent of the world's offshore petroleum is produced in the Indian Ocean, which also has rich mineral deposits and fisheries.

Putting commercial projects to military use?

Commercial projects undertaken by Indian and Chinese companies could also be put to military purposes.

When China Merchants Port Holdings signed a 99-year lease on Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port in July, worries emerged that China's navy would make use of the facility despite Sri Lanka's assurances to the contrary. A few months later, Reuters reported that New Delhi was looking to take over Hambantota's local airport.

Indian and Western diplomats "are convinced that Hambantota will end up becoming a Chinese military and naval base, or another Djibouti," the Observer Research Foundation, an Indian think tank, said in an October report.

The Maldives and Myanmar, both recipients of Chinese investment, also seen as possible areas that China's military could use.

It's a similiar story in Iran, where India Ports Global is developing the deep-sea Chabahar port — widely seen as a counter to China's Gwadar port in Pakistan.

"Future military uses of Chabahar by India cannot be ruled out," said Brewster. The $85 million Chabahar project, located only about 350 kilometers from Gwadar, is aimed at creating a transit route between India, Iran and Afghanistan.

The Indian Ocean has also become a hotspot for weapons technology.

Beijing plans to deploy sea-based anti-missile systems there, according to recent reports. And analysts said New Delhi's 2017 request for U.S. aerial drones was aimed at monitoringChinese activity in the ocean.

tags #China #India #World News

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC