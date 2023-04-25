 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Indian govt think-tank takes lead in breaking stalemate between warring parties in Myanmar

Pranay Sharma
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Indian Council of World Affairs has invited different stakeholders including the junta and opposition parties in Myanmar for the meeting today. Experts from several neighbouring countries including China and ASEAN are likely to participate.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that there is not only wide-scale violence and instability

An Indian government-sponsored think-tank is hosting a gathering of a large number of experts and stakeholders to meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to find a solution to the Myanmar crisis.

The think-tank, Indian Council of World Affairs, is providing the platform for a dialogue between the contending parties of Myanmar to reach an agreement in the current stalemate in the country.

For the past two years, the military junta has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the democratic forces which are being led by the National Unity Government (NUG), composed of members of the erstwhile government and the ruling party.

The insurgent groups that were fighting the army in Myanmar for years have now rallied behind the democratic forces who are also being supported by their own armed groups.