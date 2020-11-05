Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw

An Indian expat residing in Bahrain won the latest edition of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw on a ticket he had purchased online on October 17.

He won a million dollars at the Dubai Duty Free draw and became the 342nd person to take home the amount on November 4.

The Indian expat, who has been identified as Sunil Kumarkathuria, 33, is a resident of Manama, Bahrain. He won the $1 million prize money on a ticket numbered 3904 in series number 342.

According to a report by the Gulf News, Kumarkathuria became the 170th Indian to win $1 million at the DDF draw. DDF organisers have informed that the maximum number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire tickets are purchased by Indians.

Kumarkathuria, who is currently employed as the salesperson for a private company, is a second-generation expat residing in Bahrain, and it has been over ten years since he last visited Dubai.

Speaking about the big win, he said: “The money will be well spent. It will be put to good use. I want to do some charity, perhaps buy a home. I will discuss my plans with my parents and see what to do. Right now, we are just excited with the win.”

Notably, the other winners of the DDF draw were Safvan Puzhiveetil Abdul Rasak and Bitto Peter. While the former won BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport, the latter won a BMW R nineT. Meanwhile, Melina Nazareth, another winner, took home a Harley Davidson Softail Street Bob.