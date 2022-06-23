English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Indian envoy Pradeep Kumar Rawat meets Chinese FM Wang Yi ahead of BRICS summit

    The meeting is also significant as it took place amidst the chill in bilateral ties over the two-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat has met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of Thursday’s virtual BRICS summit hosted by President Xi Jinping in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to take part.

    This was Rawat’s first meeting with Wang after he took charge as India’s new envoy to Beijing in March.

    The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, assumed significance as it came ahead of the 14th BRICS summit.

    The meeting is also significant as it took place amidst the chill in bilateral ties over the two-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

    As a result of military-level talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

    Close

    Related stories

    On Rawat’s meeting with Wang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement quoted Wang as saying that China and India's common interests far outweigh their differences, adding that the two sides should support rather than undermine each other, strengthen cooperation rather than guard against each other, and enhance mutual trust rather than be suspicious of each other.

    The Chinese foreign minister said the two sides should meet each other halfway to push bilateral relations back onto the track of stable and healthy development at an early date, jointly address various global challenges, and safeguard the common interests of China and India as well as the vast number of developing countries.

    He called on both sides to adhere to the important strategic consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, insist on placing the border issue in a proper position within bilateral ties, and seek solutions through dialogue and consultation.

    China and India should also give full play to their traditional advantages in people-to-people and cultural exchanges, continuously expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and work together to create a better future for mankind, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

    China holds this year’s chair of the five-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    On Wednesday, Xi and Modi along with other heads of the BRICS countries addressed the BRICS Business Forum.

    Wang visited India in March during which he held talks with External AffairsMinister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
    PTI
    Tags: #BRICS Summit #China #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Pradeep Kumar Rawat #Wang Yi #Xi Jinping
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.