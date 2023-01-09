 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian COVID-19 counterfeit drugs flood Chinese black market

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

China has turned into a black market of Covid-19 drugs as the country battles an unprecedented outbreak with limited supplies of approved antivirals, particularly Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Indian generic versions.

China has approved only two antivirals - Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Azvudine, an HIV drug from Chinese firm Genuine Biotech. Paxlovid is in short supply and heavily regulated in state-run clinics.

According to a report by PTI, China’s National Health Security Administration said on Sunday that Pfizer’s Paxlovid oral medication, which is used to treat Covid-19, could not be included in the “register of drugs in the basic medical insurance” because the company’s quotation was too high, media reports said.

Meanwhile, at least four generic COVID drugs produced in India – Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris — have been listed for sale in recent weeks. Primovir and Paxista are both generic versions of Paxlovid, while the other two are generic versions of Molnipiravir, a Chinese media outlet Sixth Tone reported.

The Sixth Tone quoted He Xiaobing, the head of Beijing Memorial Pharmaceutical saying that India was the only country where we can source reliable and affordable COVID drugs with guaranteed therapeutic effects. But the strong demand was used by illegal groups who produce counterfeit drugs. This will badly affect patients’ treatment.

“Paxlovid boxes are now selling for up to 50,000 yuan ($7,200) on the black market, forcing many in China to look for cheaper alternatives. This is fueling demand for generic versions of the drug made by Indian manufacturers. However, laboratory analyzes indicate that a large quantity of the “Indian drugs” circulating in China are counterfeit,” the report added.