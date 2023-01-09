Indian COVID-19 counterfeit drugs flood Chinese black market

Representative image

China has turned into a black market of Covid-19 drugs as the country battles an unprecedented outbreak with limited supplies of approved antivirals, particularly Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Indian generic versions.

China has approved only two antivirals - Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Azvudine, an HIV drug from Chinese firm Genuine Biotech. Paxlovid is in short supply and heavily regulated in state-run clinics.

According to a report by PTI, China’s National Health Security Administration said on Sunday that Pfizer’s Paxlovid oral medication, which is used to treat Covid-19, could not be included in the “register of drugs in the basic medical insurance” because the company’s quotation was too high, media reports said.

Meanwhile, at least four generic COVID drugs produced in India – Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris — have been listed for sale in recent weeks. Primovir and Paxista are both generic versions of Paxlovid, while the other two are generic versions of Molnipiravir, a Chinese media outlet Sixth Tone reported.

The Sixth Tone quoted He Xiaobing, the head of Beijing Memorial Pharmaceutical saying that India was the only country where we can source reliable and affordable COVID drugs with guaranteed therapeutic effects. But the strong demand was used by illegal groups who produce counterfeit drugs. This will badly affect patients’ treatment.

“Paxlovid boxes are now selling for up to 50,000 yuan ($7,200) on the black market, forcing many in China to look for cheaper alternatives. This is fueling demand for generic versions of the drug made by Indian manufacturers. However, laboratory analyzes indicate that a large quantity of the “Indian drugs” circulating in China are counterfeit,” the report added.

Though there is no concrete evidence that the Indian counterfeits of COVID-19 drugs cause harm, experts are concerned that they are ineffective against the virus and could result in patients not seeking treatment.

China is grappling with millions of COVID-19 cases — a National Health Commission estimate put the number at 250 million on December 20 — and while most have been mild, cities have seen high numbers of deaths, particularly among unvaccinated elderly people. Crematoria in many Chinese cities have reported record waiting times.

The Sixth Tone report also found that channels previously used to sell cancer drugs made in India are now selling antiviral drugs.

After China eased restrictions on imports of medicines in 2019, unauthorised medicines, including cancer drugs from India, have entered the country in large numbers despite trade restrictions due to limited transportation routes during the pandemic.