Indian businessman abducted at gunpoint in Kabul: Report

The 50-year-old Bansari Lal Arendeh, an Indian citizen, was abducted from the Karte Parwan area of Afghanistan capital, according to a tweet by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
The Businessman's family said it was unlikely that his brother was abducted by the Taliban, according to a report. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Businessman's family said it was unlikely that his brother was abducted by the Taliban, according to a report. (Representative image: Reuters)


Indian businessman Bansari Lal Arendeh who runs his shop in the Afghan capital Kabul was abducted on September 14 by some unknown gunmen, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa said.

The 50-year-old Bansari Lal Arendeh along with his family had taken Indian citizenship but used to visit Kabul frequently for his business. His wife and children are currently in Delhi, Indian Express reported.

Sirsa, who is also President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, said he spoke to Arendeh's family and other Hindu Sikh families in Kabul and they expressed concerns over their safety.

According to Sirsa’s video statement, the businessman was abducted at gunpoint on his way to his warehouse. “Five men with guns forced him into a car. His brother and others in the community have asked for help,” he said as he requested the Ministry of External Affairs for help.

Also read | In Rural Afghanistan, War Remnants Everywhere, but No Shooting or Checkpoints

His family said it was unlikely that his brother was abducted by the Taliban, reported The Indian Express citing Ashok Kumar Arendeh, his elder brother, who is also in Kabul. He further said that the Taliban is trying to locate his brother and have offered full support to them.

“Maybe it is the handiwork of robbers. He was on the way to his shop as usual when a vehicle started following him. He was taken away in a vehicle at gunpoint. Till now we have no clue about his abductors,” Ashok was quoted as saying.

The brother also said that they have taken Indian citizenship but they keep visiting Kabul for their business and livelihood, said the report.

Also read | 736 Afghans recorded for new registration in India from August 1 to September 11: UNHCR

A complaint has also been filed with the Taliban, Gurnam Singh, president, Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan Kabul told the publication.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, who tweeted about the abduction, said an employee of Bansri Lal was also kidnapped, as per the report. However, he managed to escape after being beaten up by the abductors, it added.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #Taliban #world
first published: Sep 16, 2021 09:37 am

