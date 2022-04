Pipework passes overhead between illuminated petroleum cracking tower units at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

business Indian backdoor for Russian oil weakens calls for European ban If Europe adopts official sanctions on Russian crude and fuel, prices will likely surge, and India could profit even more from refining Russian oil to fuels it then sells to Europe for more money.