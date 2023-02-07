Indian Army dispatches medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey

The Indian Army on Tuesday mobilised a field hospital to provide medical support to the earthquake-affected people of Turkey in line with the government’s decision to provide support to the country.

Officials said the Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team. The medical team comprises critical care specialists. The contingent includes orthopaedic surgical teams, general surgical specialist team and medical specialist teams apart from others.

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

India on Monday decided to immediately despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

The first aircraft with the relief materials was sent on Monday night. The earthquake on Monday killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

PTI