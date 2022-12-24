 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Indian-Americans welcome Richard Verma's nomination to top diplomatic post

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma, 54, would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

Richard Verma, the former US ambassador to India, was named for a new role. (Image credit: Ford Foundation)

The Indian diaspora here have welcomed the nomination of Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, to a top diplomatic position, saying President Joe Biden has made an ''inspired choice''.

Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma, 54, would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

Currently Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard, Verma, served as the US’ Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017.

“In nominating Verma to this very senior State Department role, President Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken have made an inspired choice,” leading diaspora organisation ‘Indiaspora’ said in a statement.

''Because of his ample high-level experience in the executive and legislative branches of government, his diplomatic vantage point as the 25th United States Ambassador to India, where he oversees one of the largest US Missions in the world including four consulates across India and nearly every agency of the US government, and his international private sector leadership background as a partner at the global law firm of Steptoe & Johnson LLP and as Senior Counselor to the Albright Stonebridge Group, Verma is exactly the right person to serve the country in the top echelons of the State Department,'' Indiaspora said.

Ronak D Desai, prominent attorney and leading India practitioner at Paul Hastings LLP and expert at the Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute at Harvard University, in a separate statement said that Verma is ''uniquely well-qualified'' to become the State Department’s number two official.