Indian-Americans stage peaceful rally against legislation on caste-based discrimination

Apr 06, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

Scores of Indian-Americans held a peaceful rally in California to register their protest against a Democratic senator for introducing a bill in the state's Senate seeking to explicitly ban caste-based discrimination.

State Senator Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the state legislature, introduced the bill in the California Senate on March 22. If the bill gets passed, California, America's most populous state, could also become the country's first state to outlaw caste-based bias.

At the peace rally organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) on Wednesday, participants said that the legislation introduced by Senator Wahab goes against the fundamental principles of equality and justice for all, regardless of their race, religion and ancestry.

"This bill presumes guilt, profiles and stereotypes Hindus and Asians, which will increase hate and target our kids," said Harsh Singh, a Fremont city resident and tech worker.