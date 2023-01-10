 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American space expert named NASA's new chief technologist

Jan 10, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

A.C. Charania joined the space agency in his new role on January 3. He replaces another Indian-American scientist Bhavya Lal, who served as acting chief technologist prior to the former's appointment.

An Indian-American aerospace industry expert has been appointed as NASA's new chief technologist to serve as principal advisor to Administrator Bill Nelson on technology policy and programmes at the space agency's headquarters here.

In his position, Charania will align NASA's agencywide technology investments with mission needs across six mission directorates and oversee technology collaboration with other federal agencies, the private sector, and external stakeholders, NASA said in a statement on Monday.

The position works within NASA's Office for Technology, Policy, and Strategy.

"Technology plays a vital role in every NASA mission. Making sure that we're pursuing the best policy objectives allows this agency to continue to serve as a global leader in innovation," Bhavya Lal, NASA associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Charania is an experienced leader in managing large, rapidly shifting technology portfolios. I am eager for him to apply his knowledge and enthusiasm at NASA," Lal said.