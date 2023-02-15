 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley formally launches her 2024 presidential bid

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Addressing her enthusiastic supporters at a well-attended event in Charleston in South Carolina, she declared: "For a strong America... For a proud America... I am running for President of the United States of America!".

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley poses for a selfie with a crowd of supporters during a campaign event to launch her presidential bid, at the Charleston Visitor Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15, 2023. Haley announced on February 14 she is running for president in 2024, becoming the first high-profile candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Logan Cyrus / AFP

Pitching for a strong and proud America, Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley formally launched her 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, casting herself as a younger and fresher alternative to the 20th century politicians like her one-time boss and former president Donald Trump.

Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

"When America is distracted, the world is less safe... And today, our enemies think the American era has passed. They're wrong. America is not past its prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs! "We won't win the fight for the 21st Century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th Century. And so, I have an announcement to make. I stand before you as the daughter of immigrants as a proud wife of a combat veteran and as the mom of two amazing children," she said at the event with a huge 'NikkiHaley For President' backdrop.