Indian-American lawmaker in Tennessee accuses expelled Democrat of racism

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Dr Sabi Kumar, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, said that Democrat Justin Jones called him a "brown face of white supremacy" during a speech in the House.

Justin Jones (Image source: @brotherjones_/Twitter)

An Indian-American surgeon and state legislator in the US state of Tennessee has accused an expelled Democrat lawmaker of racism after being called a "brown face of white supremacy", according to a media report.

Dr Sabi Kumar, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, said that Democrat Justin Jones called him a "brown face of white supremacy" during a speech in the House. According to Kumar, it was the first instance of racism he faced in his 53 years in the US, Fox News reported last week.

"I am an immigrant, everybody knows. I have been in this country for 53 years...," the 75-year-old legislator said in a speech in the House.

The Tennessee state legislature expelled two Democratic politicians, including Jones, who led a gun control protest that halted legislative proceedings last week. The Tennessee House of Representatives, dominated by the Republicans, have said the two lawmakers brought "disorder and dishonour to the House".