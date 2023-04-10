Indian-American lawmaker in Tennessee accuses expelled Democrat of racism

An Indian-American surgeon and state legislator in the US state of Tennessee has accused an expelled Democrat lawmaker of racism after being called a "brown face of white supremacy", according to a media report.

Dr Sabi Kumar, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, said that Democrat Justin Jones called him a "brown face of white supremacy" during a speech in the House. According to Kumar, it was the first instance of racism he faced in his 53 years in the US, Fox News reported last week.

"I am an immigrant, everybody knows. I have been in this country for 53 years...," the 75-year-old legislator said in a speech in the House.

The Tennessee state legislature expelled two Democratic politicians, including Jones, who led a gun control protest that halted legislative proceedings last week. The Tennessee House of Representatives, dominated by the Republicans, have said the two lawmakers brought "disorder and dishonour to the House".

In those 53 years in America, "I have never encountered a racial slur. I'm really not aware that any of that applies to me. I live a good life. Yet you on tape call me a brown face," Kumar said. He said that Jones shoved his finger in his face and said 'Kumar, they will never accept you and added that the 27-year-old Democrat was intimidating enough that "the sergeant-at-arms without my invitation came and intervened" between them", the news portal, Mediaite reported. Related stories Gilded carriage, historic jewels, new emoji to feature in King Charles III's Coronation

Ukraine minister says India should be pragmatic in securing energy, defence resources In an interview with Fox News, Kumar said he was surprised at the incident. He added that "these things should not happen, especially in a place where people are constantly guarding the values in such a way that discrimination and racism do not occur." "I've been here for 53 years, and I've lived in Tennessee for 46 years, and people have been extremely kind to me," the Republican legislator added. Kumar was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2014.

PTI