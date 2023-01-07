Indian American body celebrates Biden nomination of Richard Verma for Deputy Secretary of State

An Indian-American body has welcomed the nomination of lawyer diplomat Richard Verma for Deputy Secretary of State, a top diplomatic position in the State Department.

In December, the White House in a statement said that Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate 54-year-old Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, would be the highest-ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

“This nomination is yet another historic addition by President Biden in his campaign pledge to diversify the current administration,” Indian American Impact Fund said in a statement.

Verma’s historic opportunity to join the State Department is the culmination of his long and illustrious career in public service.

“We at Indian American Impact are thrilled to witness and potentially welcome the historic confirmation of yet another visionary South Asian leader,” said Neil Makhija, executive director of Indian American Impact Fund.

“Verma has long since been an exemplary and integral member of our community, and we are thrilled with President Biden’s decision to nominate him for Deputy Secretary of State,” he said and hoped that the US Senate would soon confirm his nomination. As a veteran of the US Air Force, Verma received his PhD and J.D. before serving as a former US Ambassador to India, Assistant Secretary of State, and National Security Advisor to Senator Harry Reid. At the same time, he was Democratic Whip, Minority Leader and Senate Majority Leader. He is uniquely qualified to step into this new position in the new year, said the Indian American Impact. “As we begin a new year, we are confident that Congress will swiftly confirm Ambassador Verma – just as they did before. We will build on this momentum by advancing South Asian representation at all levels of government. We congratulate both Ambassador Verma and President Biden for this historic moment,” Makhija said. Currently Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard, Verma, served as the US Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017. The Indian American Impact works to build power for the Indian American and South Asian community and enact progressive change by activating, engaging, and electing Indian Americans and South Asians across the United States, and working with our allies to deliver policies that lift up all communities, according to their website.

PTI

