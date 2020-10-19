Indian American Anika Chebrolu, 14, wins America's Young Scientist Challenge

Anika Chebrolu, a 14-year-old Indian American student from Frisco, Texas, has won the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge for a discovery that may help combat the spread of COVID-19. She won a prize of $25,000 for her discovery.

Chebrolu developed an antiviral drug for COVID-19 by researching protein spikes in the novel coronavirus.

She used in-silico methodology for drug discovery to find a molecule that can selectively bind to the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in an attempt to find a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chebrolu, who hopes to be a medical researcher and professor in 15 years, said she was amazed by science experiments since her childhood and was drawn towards finding effective cures for Influenza disease after a severe bout of the infection in 2019.

Initially, the goal of Chebrolu was to use in-silico methods to identify a lead compound that could bind to a protein of the influenza virus, reported CNN.

“After spending so much time researching about pandemics, viruses and drug discovery, it was crazy to think that I was actually living through something like this,” she was quoted as saying.

“I would like to learn more from 3M scientists to pursue my drug development and with their help, would like to conduct in-vitro and in-vivo testing of my lead drug candidate,” she said.

As the COVID-19 emerged, looking at its immense severity and drastic impact on the world in such a short time, the girl, with the help of her mentor, changed directions to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus, said the report.

An eighth-grader at Nelson Middle School, Chebrolu at the time of entry, competed against nine other finalists in an interactive virtual competition.

"Anika has an inquisitive mind and used her curiosity to ask questions about a vaccine for COVID-19," Dr Cindy Moss, a judge for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, told CNN.

Chebrolu’s favorite invention of the last 100 years is the Internet because it allows users “to explore so much with just a few clicks”.

“I find it a treasure trove of information and it has become a valuable asset in pursuing knowledge and conducting research from anywhere and at anytime. I am amazed at how vast and profound it is and cannot imagine a world without the internet. When coupled with proper judgement and use, we can achieve so much more and I am enthused at its potential each time I use it,” according to Chebrolu.