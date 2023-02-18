 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India-US relationship defining partnership for this century: Richard Verma

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

A strong advocate of deepening Indo-US ties, Richard Verma played a key role in the Congressional passage of the civil nuclear deal.

Richard Verma, the former US ambassador to India, was named for a new role. (Image credit: Ford Foundation)

The relationship between India and the US is the "defining partnership" for the 21st century, America's former Ambassador to the country Richard Verma has told lawmakers and urged the Senate to confirm the next envoy to New Delhi at the earliest.

A strong advocate of deepening Indo-US ties, Verma played a key role in the Congressional passage of the civil nuclear deal. He was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in 2014, becoming the first ever Indian-American to hold the post. He served as the US Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017.

I continue to believe this is the defining partnership for this century. The relationship is so consequential in so many ways, and having a senior official on the ground that represents the president makes a big difference, Verma told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

Verma was responding to a confirmation of the next US Ambassador to India, a post that has been laying vacant for more than two years now.