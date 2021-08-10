MARKET NEWS

India to evacuate all diplomats from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif mission

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
(Image: AP)

India is set to evacuate all diplomats from its mission in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan, sources told CNN News18.

"All Indian staff at the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif will be evacuated this evening," sources confirmed to CNBC TV-18.

Sources further said that Indian officials remain present in the embassy in Kabul as of now.

This comes nearly a month after the Centre brought back Indian diplomats from the Kandahar mission.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

The neighbours of Afghanistan are concerned that the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country would have a negative impact on the region.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Meanwhile, the United States has shown no sign of stepping up airstrikes in Afghanistan despite accelerating Taliban gains there. A Pentagon spokesman emphasized that Americans now see the fight as one for Afghan political and military leaders to win or lose.

The Biden administration says it will continue to support the Afghanistan military financially and logistically, including with contractors helping maintain the government's air force, from outside Afghanistan, after the withdrawal.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #world
first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:55 pm

