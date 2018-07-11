India to bid for Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Power Project work

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Project in Bangladesh is getting a new sub-contractor – India. India has joined the project, following an India-Russia-Bangladesh trilateral pact, which enables Indian companies to participate in tenders for installation and construction works.

The pact is a significant move for the country, as India can now work also supply non-critical materials and equipment for the project.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the Indian nuclear industry experts will now be able to act as consultants and share their insights and experience with Bangladeshi specialists for this project.

The trilateral agreement that has made this possible, was signed by India, Russia and Bangladesh in March this year. The pact forms the basis for the coming together of Russian contractor Atomstroyexport in collaboration with Indian and Bangladeshi specialists to participate in the implementation and execution of such a milestone project.

Rooppur project, a maiden Indo-Russian venture in civil nuclear sector abroad is a historical project for Bangladesh. Plans are to replicate the initiative in Sri Lanka in the coming future, some sources stated.

The construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant commenced in 2017. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poured the first unit’s first concrete to launch the project. The primary phase of the first unit’s construction is already complete, and the unit is powered by a VVER-1200 nuclear reactor, from the latest 3+ generation. The commercial launch of the ambitious unit has been scheduled for the year 2023.