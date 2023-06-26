English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members

    Four incidents of attacks on Sikh community members have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these incidents, sources said.

    PTI
    June 26, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

    India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country, sources said.

    The diplomat has been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities who live in "constant fear of religious persecution", the sources said. Four incidents of attacks on Sikh community members have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these incidents, they said.

    "India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports," said a source.

    "It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," the source added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Pakistan #Pakistan High Commission #Sikh community attacks
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 10:20 pm