India to soon get waiver on US law penalising securing of Russian weapons: Reports

India is soon to get a waiver from a United States law that would have imposed sanctions on it after securing air defence missile systems from Russia.

According to a Times of India report, India would have faced financial penalties from the US under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) once it would have its five S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems, amounting to Rs 39,000 crore.

The US Senate and House Armed Services Committee, however, has made an amendment to section 231 of CAATSA, meaning India, along with Indonesia and Vietnam, will be able to secure the weapons from Russia with no repercussions.

According to the report, the law is also aimed at discouraging countries from securing oil from Iran.

The report stated that defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 13, stood firm on India’s intent to procure the missile systems from Russia, on the grounds that CAASTA was a legislation from the United States and not from the United Nations.

The report also acknowledged that the US defence secretary Jim Mattis and secretary of state Mike Pompeo have been calling for these waivers on behalf of India.

According to the report, India has been seeking to procure these weapons since October 2015, along with other weapons totaling to a value of $12 billion. Critical operations of maintenance were also left in the lurch — an important aspect given the large inventory of Russian weapons in India’s arsenal.

The CAATSA will also be a key topic of discussion between the oft-delayed foreign ministers and defence ministers of India and US, scheduled for 6 September.

The S-400 missile systems can attack stealth fighters, spy planes, strategic bombers, missiles and drones from up to distance of 400km and an altitude of 30km.