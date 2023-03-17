 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India should keep lid on wheat exports to replenish local stocks

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Exports of the grain from India, the world's second biggest producer, surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted global prices, but a sudden rise in temperatures in March 2022 shrivelled the crop and cut yields, pushing local prices higher.

India should extend a ban on wheat exports in place since last year to help ensure lower domestic prices and sufficient stocks for consumers, a flour millers' industry body said on Thursday.

India imposed a ban in May last year, within days of promising to supply large quantities of the grain to a host of countries reeling from sky-high prices and severe shortages of the staple.

While there is no specific date for the ban to expire, government and industry sources have said it is scheduled to be reviewed next month. Reuters last month reported India was considering extending its term.