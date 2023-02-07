 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

India sends 4 aircraft to quake-hit Turkey with rescue equipment, relief materials, medical teams

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST

India is also expected to send by Wednesday morning relief materials onboard a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete. Image Credits: Reuters

India on Tuesday sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts following the massive earthquake that has killed over 5000 people in the region.

India is also expected to send by Wednesday morning relief materials onboard a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.

"India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.