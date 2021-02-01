MARKET NEWS

India says deeply concerned at coup in Myanmar

Reuters
February 01, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - D1BEUHVEERAA

India's foreign ministry said on Monday it was deeply concerned at the military coup in Myanmar.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern," the statement said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.
