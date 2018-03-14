App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 13, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Russia bilateral summit likely to be held in Oct: Envoy

Ambassador of Russia to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev also described the current ties between the two countries as "excellent".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India-Russia annual bilateral summit this year is likely to be held in October, and the event would be the "high point" of the celebrations marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, the country's envoy here said today.

Ambassador of Russia to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev also described the current ties between the two countries as "excellent".

He was speaking to the media after receiving a friendship motor car rally at the sprawling embassy, which culminated in Delhi after completing a journey of nearly 9,000 km spanning 23 cities, starting from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

"This rally reflects the inseparable ties between the two countries. The rally has passed through many cities and places where India and Russia have collaborated on various projects. We already have held a number of events to mark the 70th anniversary," Kudashev said.

related news

"And, the high point of the celebrations, would be the (India-Russia) bilateral summit, expected to take place here in India in October," he said.

The last bilateral summit was held in St Petersburg, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi had said that 70 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries have been marked by a high degree of convergence on various bilateral and global matters.

Asked if the ties have been enhanced as a result of the commemoration, the envoy said, "Yes, definitely, it reflects the growing Indo-Russian ties."

Kudashev also said there are multiple issues facing both the countries, from threat of terrorism and drug menace to building a sustainable environment, and promoting regional cooperation, especially for a larger Eurasia.

Incidentally, the rally, organised by Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Motors Sports Club and supported by governments of India and Russia, also passed through Kudankulam town in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, besides, visiting Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Ajmer and Rishikesh.

On Kudankulam power plant, the envoy said, "It is a successful project. We are awaiting approval from the government of India for our second plant, so that we can continue our contribution to the energy needs of India."

Asked what aspect of bilateral ties connect the two countries the most, Kudashev said, "People-to-people ties."

"What connects us the most is the never-ending sympathy between people of the two countries, for each other. It is the jewel in our ties. Already, 200,000 people tourists are travelling from Russia to India, and 100,000 from India to Russia, every year (on an average basis)," he said.

The Russian envoy also said, "Our trade is growing 20 pc every year. And, 8,000 students across the country (Russia) are studying in various universities."

After finishing the India leg, the nine cars, participating in the rally, would now move to Mumbai on its way to Moscow then to St. Petersburg.

"The Russia leg would begin from Bandar Abbas in Iran. The team members will drive the cars through Isfahan to reach Tehran, and then Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, and then enter Russia," General Secretary of Kalinga Motor Sports Club, Ramesh Chandra Mahapatra said.

The next leg would begin late April and reach Moscow around mid-May, he said.

Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, G V Srinivas said the next leg of the rally will go through the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC