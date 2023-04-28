 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Russia agree to boost longstanding defence ties

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Rajnath Singh and Sergei Shoigu held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi.

india russia

India and Russia agreed to strengthen their defence partnership in talks between their defence ministers on Friday, the Indian government said, amid worries in New Delhi that the war in Ukraine was hurting its own military supplies from Moscow.

"They acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia," the statement said.

They "expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership," it said, without elaborating.