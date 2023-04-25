 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Renews Push for Easier Visa Norms for Its Companies in UK

Apr 25, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

India will keep pushing for easier visa rules for skilled professionals hired by its companies investing in Britain as it looks to finalize a free trade pact with the UK by end-2023, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

This is in addition to New Delhi’s longstanding pitch for more visas for Indian workers, two people said. India is aware of the reluctance in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration on the visa demands, the people added. The business visa issue was a key hurdle that led to talks blowing past an October 2022 deadline.

Indian companies are the second biggest foreign investors in UK, data shows, adding weight to New Delhi’s push for hiring flexibility for its businesses.

A potential carbon tax that Britain is considering on steel imports and rules of origin issues, and longer term work options for Indian students in the UK are also likely to be discussed during weeklong talks that started between Indian and UK officials Monday, the people added.