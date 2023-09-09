India ready to offer all possible assistance to earthquake-hit Morocco: PM Modi

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief today at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to it in this difficult time.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale that struck Morocco late September 8, killed 632 people, and injured around 392, as per government officials.

Prime Minister Modi began his opening remarks at the G20 summit by offering condolences to those affected by the tragedy. "In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance," he said.

The prime minister had earlier said on microblogging site X, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."