India ready to help Bangladesh with its defence modernisation efforts: Envoy

Mar 06, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

India is ready to help Bangladesh with its defence modernisation efforts and has identified defence industry cooperation with Dhaka as an emerging focus area of the bilateral partnership, including joint development and production, India’s envoy here has said.

The Indian High Commission here on Sunday organised a seminar here on Indian defence equipment to promote defence industry cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma identified defence industry cooperation between the two countries as an emerging focus area of their defence partnership, a press release by the High Commission said.

Verma highlighted the accomplishments of Indian’s defence industry over the last decade driven by the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The High Commissioner invited Bangladesh Armed Forces to benefit from India's cost-effective, high-quality defence equipment and technology and proposed joint development and production.